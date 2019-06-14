SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide - What are the minor offences in Australia?

Published 14 June 2019 at 5:08pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Anita Barar
There are several minor offences in Australia that could get you in trouble that you might not know about. And the consequences can be severe. Having a dog that is not registered, driving with an overseas license, not locking your car and smoking in the covered area of a train station are all considered minor offences in Australia that could get you in trouble with the law.

