Settlement Guide - What are the minor offences in Australia?

Policeman stops woman driver to give her a traffic ticket for speeding. He takes her driver's license. Source: Getty Image
Published 14 June 2019 at 5:08pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
There are several minor offences in Australia that could get you in trouble that you might not know about. And the consequences can be severe. Having a dog that is not registered, driving with an overseas license, not locking your car and smoking in the covered area of a train station are all considered minor offences in Australia that could get you in trouble with the law.
