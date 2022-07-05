SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: What is Welcome to Country?

Welcome to Country at 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Published 5 July 2022 at 4:28pm, updated 6 July 2022 at 11:37am
By Natasha Kaul
Increasingly at the beginning of an event we see a formal ceremony performed by Aboriginal Traditional Custodians. This welcoming ritual is called ‘Welcome to Country’. As we celebrate NAIDOC Week, Settlement Guide looks at what Welcome to Country means and how we can all acknowledge the Traditional Custodians with sincerity.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

