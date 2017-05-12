Settlement Guide: What to do when you get a fine and how to fight it

New Australians find themselves in difficult situations when they get fined; having to navigate a new system they know little about.











As a solicitor for Legal Aid New South Wales, Paula Novotna, provides free legal advice to those in need.











She has helped many new Australians through the years. She tells often, people will choose to ignore the fine, not realising what their options are and what the consequences will be.





If you get a fine and you're not sure what to do, you want to fight it or you would like the advice of an expert, get in touch with Legal Aid.











There's a Legal Aid in each state and territory, with solicitors ready to answer your questions.











They even have interpreters so you can speak to somebody in your own language.











Legal Aid can also assist people in particular situations, like serious financial hardship or having a mental illness, to access special programs.











It can mean having a payment plan or clearing their fines with activities instead of money.











Not many people know about this so that's why it's especially important to get advice says Paula Novotna.











If you're interested in learning more about Legal Aid and how it can help you, Law Week is a great opportunity.











Events are organised all over Australia from the fifteenth to the twenty first of May, where you can meet legal aid staff.











In New South Wales, Paula Novotna says Legal Aid staff will visit libraries.





If you have questions or need help regarding fines, contact Legal Aid.











Each Australian state has a phone number you can call to receive free advice.











For more information visit













































