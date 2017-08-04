Settlement Guide: Why you shouldn't avoid conversation about death

We spend our whole life planning: career, birth, vacations, even the meals for the week.











So why so few people have a plan for the end of their life?











An end-of-life plan is about making sure that your wishes are respected and that those around you know what to do.











Jessie Williams is the Executive Director of the GroundSwell Project, a not-for-profit organisation wanting to change how we view death.











She says that most people never tell anyone their end-of-life She encourages people to clearly tell their loved ones what they want.





One of the things that you'll have to think about is making a Will.











In many countries, when somebody dies, their property or assets are automatically given to the family.











But in Australia, making a Will is the only way you can ensure your assets will be distributed according to your wishes.





You should also think about having a Living Will or Advance Care Directive, which is a document stating your wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case you're no longer in a state to make those decisions.





And it's important to let those around you know that you made the document.





There are a few more things you'll want to discuss with your loved ones, like the kind of funeral you desire and if you want to donate your organs.











GroundSwell Project has created Dying to Know Day, to help start these discussions.





Dozens of events are happening around Australia for Dying to Know Day, on August 8th.











It's a good opportunity to start your end-of-life plan and chat to your family.











***















