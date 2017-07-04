SBS Hindi

Sex workers could be legalised in South Australia

SBS Hindi

Sharon Jennings

Sharon Jennings

Published 4 July 2017 at 11:11am, updated 7 July 2017 at 11:27am
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Sex work is legalised or licensed in most Australian states and territories. In South Australia, though, it remains criminalised, with some of the toughest penalties in the country. But that could soon change, with state lawmakers considering following New South Wales' model and decriminalising the industry.

