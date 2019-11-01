SBS Hindi

Sexual harassment and your rights in the workplace

Improper office etiquette

A businessman checking out his female colleague Source: Getty Images

Published 1 November 2019 at 4:29pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Anita Barar
According to the latest survey from the Australian Human Rights Commission, one in three workers say they've been sexually harassed at work over the last five years. But sexual harassment in the workplace is unlawful and shouldn’t be tolerated. If it happens to you or someone you know, there are ways to get help.

