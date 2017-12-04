Shabana Azmi on her journey through filmdom

Shabana Azmi an amazing artist with 5 National film awards for Best Actress to her credit and awarded Padamshri in 1988. She started her career as a leading lady in 1974 in what was then known as parallel cinema. Till date Shabana has acted in more than 120 films in India and has won praise for her acting in several foreign films as well.





Apart from being a screen and theatre actor Shabana is a vocal social activist, raising her voice particularly for the rights of woman and the underprivileged.





She shares her journey with Kumud Merani. Shabana participated in the AACTA in Conversation this weekend.





