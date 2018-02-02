SBS Hindi

"Shaheed Bhagat Singh is a Hero for Pakistan too"

Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Source: Wikimedia/Public Domain

Published 2 February 2018 at 5:04pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 6:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
An NGO in Pakistan, The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation of Pakistan has demanded that Shaheed Bhagat Singh should be awarded the Nishan-E-Haider which is Pakistan's highest military gallantry award. We spoke to Islamabad based Senior journalist Hafeez Chachad who has also made a documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh to know more...

