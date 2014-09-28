SBS Hindi

SHAHEED BHAGAT SINGH KI KAHAANI

Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Published 28 September 2014
By Kumud Merani
One of India's greatest martyrs, Shaheed Bhagat Singh was born on 27th September 1907 in Jaranwala Tehsil. Kumud Merani traces the major events and achievements of the life of this inspirational revolutionary and reads out his last letter.

