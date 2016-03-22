SBS Hindi

SHAHEEDON KO AAJ NAMAN

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Source: Public Domain

Published 22 March 2016 at 7:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

23rd March is celebrated as Martyr's Day in India. Today we bow our heads to the thousands of known and unknown martyrs who gave up their lives from 1857 to 1947 for the freedom of their Motherland. SBS Hindi pays obeissance to the three great martyrs, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed on the 23rd of March.Concept Shivnath Jha.Presentation: Kumud Merani

