Shahi Apricot Kebabs











SHAHI APRICOT KEBAB











Cooking time 25 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 pieces.











Ingredients:





·2 raw bananas boiled and cooked with skin on





·1 cup boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes





·1 green chili chopped





·Salt to taste





·½ long piece of ginger - finely chopped





·½ tsp Garam Masala





·½ tsp cumin seeds powder





·6 full dried apricots soaked in water





· Oil for shallow frying











Method:











Drain the excess water and finely chop the apricots. Keep aside.











Now peel the bananas and place in a large mixing bowl. Then add the mashed potatoes, green chili, salt, ginger and Garam Masala and cumin seeds powder. Mix well and make thick dough. Divide the mixture into 8 to 10 equal portions. Make a ball of each portion and about 1-1/2 tabs of apricot pieces in the middle. Fold the sides up to enclose the apricot pieces and make a ball again. Place this ball between palms of the hand and flatten to make a round patty. Shallow fry these kebabs till golden brown on both sides.











Serve hot.



















