Shahi Apricot Kebabs

Shahi Apricot Kebabs

Shahi Apricot Kebabs

Published 14 August 2016 at 4:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Here's an unusual royal recipe to titillate your taste buds!

SHAHI APRICOT KEBAB

 

Cooking time 25 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 pieces.

 

Ingredients:

·2 raw bananas boiled and cooked with skin on

·1 cup boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

·1 green chili chopped

·Salt to taste

·½ long piece of ginger - finely chopped

·½ tsp Garam Masala

·½ tsp cumin seeds powder

·6 full dried apricots soaked in water

· Oil for shallow frying

 

Method:

 

Drain the excess water and finely chop the apricots. Keep aside.

 

Now peel the bananas and place in a large mixing bowl. Then add the mashed potatoes, green chili, salt, ginger and Garam Masala and cumin seeds powder. Mix well and make thick dough. Divide the mixture into 8 to 10 equal portions. Make a ball of each portion and about 1-1/2 tabs of apricot pieces in the middle. Fold the sides up to enclose the apricot pieces and make a ball again. Place this ball between palms of the hand and flatten to make a round patty. Shallow fry these kebabs till golden brown on both sides.

 

Serve hot.

 





