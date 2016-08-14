Shahi Apricot Kebabs

SHAHI APRICOT KEBAB
Cooking time 25 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 pieces.
Ingredients:
·2 raw bananas boiled and cooked with skin on
·1 cup boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes
·1 green chili chopped
·Salt to taste
·½ long piece of ginger - finely chopped
·½ tsp Garam Masala
·½ tsp cumin seeds powder
·6 full dried apricots soaked in water
· Oil for shallow frying
Method:
Drain the excess water and finely chop the apricots. Keep aside.
Now peel the bananas and place in a large mixing bowl. Then add the mashed potatoes, green chili, salt, ginger and Garam Masala and cumin seeds powder. Mix well and make thick dough. Divide the mixture into 8 to 10 equal portions. Make a ball of each portion and about 1-1/2 tabs of apricot pieces in the middle. Fold the sides up to enclose the apricot pieces and make a ball again. Place this ball between palms of the hand and flatten to make a round patty. Shallow fry these kebabs till golden brown on both sides.
Serve hot.