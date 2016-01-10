Here is the easy recipe:
SHAHI TUKDA WITH RABRI
Cooking time 40 minutes.
Serves 5 to 6 persons.
Ingredients:
·6 slices of white bread
·Oil for frying
·½ cup Khoya
·½ cup milk
·3 tabs condensed milk
·½ tsp green cardamom powder
Method:
Heat the milk in a non-stick pan.
Add the Khoya, condensed milk and green cardamom powder. Cook for a few minutes. Remove from heat. The Rabri is ready.
Divide each bread slice into 4 equal parts. Heat oil and deep fry the bread pieces.
Drain the excess oil and place them in a serving dish.
Pour the Rabri over the slices.
Garnish with grated almonds and pistachio.
Serve as a dessert or with a cup of tea/coffee.