Shahi Tukda with Rabri

Shahi Tukda with Rabri

Shahi Tukda with Rabri Source: Satish Gupta

Published 10 January 2016
By Kumud Merani
SBS Hindi serves you "Shahi Tukda with Rabri" on the World Hindi Day.

Here is the easy recipe: 

SHAHI TUKDA WITH RABRI  

Cooking time 40 minutes.

Serves 5 to 6 persons. 

Ingredients:

·6 slices of white bread

·Oil for frying 

·½ cup Khoya 

·½ cup milk 

·3 tabs condensed milk 

·½ tsp green cardamom powder 

Method:

Heat the milk in a non-stick pan.

Add the Khoya, condensed milk and green cardamom powder. Cook for a few minutes. Remove from heat. The Rabri is ready. 

Divide each bread slice into 4 equal parts. Heat oil and deep fry the bread pieces.

Drain the excess oil and place them in a serving dish.

Pour the Rabri over the slices. 

Garnish with grated almonds and pistachio.

Serve as a dessert or with a cup of tea/coffee. 

