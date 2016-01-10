Available in other languages

Available in other languages







Here is the easy recipe:





SHAHI TUKDA WITH RABRI





Cooking time 40 minutes.





Serves 5 to 6 persons.





Ingredients:





·6 slices of white bread





·Oil for frying





·½ cup Khoya





·½ cup milk





·3 tabs condensed milk





·½ tsp green cardamom powder





Method:





Heat the milk in a non-stick pan.





Add the Khoya, condensed milk and green cardamom powder. Cook for a few minutes. Remove from heat. The Rabri is ready.





Divide each bread slice into 4 equal parts. Heat oil and deep fry the bread pieces.





Drain the excess oil and place them in a serving dish.





Pour the Rabri over the slices.





Garnish with grated almonds and pistachio.



