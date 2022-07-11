SBS Hindi

'Shamshera will tick all boxes for Ranbir Kapoor': Karan Malhotra

Shamshera

Scene from the upcoming film Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor (R) and Vaani Kapoor (L). Source: Mind Blowing Films

Published 11 July 2022 at 5:02pm, updated 12 July 2022 at 10:57am
By Anita Barar
A post-pandemic moment is picking up steam as Indian filmmaker Karan Malhotra's film 'Shamshera' prepares for theatrical release. In this podcast, Mr Malhotra talks about his new film and its leading stars, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, playing a completely different role.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

