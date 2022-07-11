'Shamshera will tick all boxes for Ranbir Kapoor': Karan Malhotra

Published 11 July 2022 at 5:02pm, updated 12 July 2022 at 10:57am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
A post-pandemic moment is picking up steam as Indian filmmaker Karan Malhotra's film 'Shamshera' prepares for theatrical release. In this podcast, Mr Malhotra talks about his new film and its leading stars, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, playing a completely different role.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.