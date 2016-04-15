SBS Hindi

Sharul Channa - Standup Comedian

SBS Hindi

Sharul Channa

Sharul Channa Source: Sharul Channa

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2016 at 10:36am, updated 19 April 2016 at 8:59am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'I tell my husband if we ever separate, I won't ask for share in property but would take a chunk from your Jokes! " Amidst loud laughter, standup comedian displays her witty sense of humour talking with Anita Barar.

Published 15 April 2016 at 10:36am, updated 19 April 2016 at 8:59am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On her visit to Melbourne as a part of famous Comedy Festival, Sharul said that she is delighted to be in Melbourne as it has a very similar feel to what Singapore has. 

 



" Yes, there are not many female stand-up comedians, but there is a shift now. Many are coming up."  Sharul says. 

She adds that it was not a difficult road to walk on.  She is enjoying every bit of it.

Sharul Channa at SBS Hindi Radio
Sharul Channa and Daniel Fernandes being interviewed by Anita Barar at SBS Hindi Radio, Melbourne Source: Amit Sarwal


Coming from a middle class family, Sharul says that it is true that people are becoming sensitive to jokes now and one has to be cautious of not hurting sentiments. She adds that sometimes, serious issues are better dealt when raised as part of joke.

'People can think over it and relate' she says.

 
Sharul Channa
Sharul Channa in action Source: Sharul Channa


 

 

Sharul is married to a comedian that she says is a blessing. 'We fight over our jokes that who would keep what in our act", giggling Sharul says.

Sharul Channa (From Singapore) and Daniel Fernandes (From Mumbai, India) are in Melbourne as a part of Comedy Zone Asia group's performance in 30th Melbourne International Comedy Festival .

 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds