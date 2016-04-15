Sharul Channa - Standup Comedian

On her visit to Melbourne as a part of famous Comedy Festival, Sharul said that she is delighted to be in Melbourne as it has a very similar feel to what Singapore has.

















" Yes, there are not many female stand-up comedians, but there is a shift now. Many are coming up." Sharul says.





She adds that it was not a difficult road to walk on. She is enjoying every bit of it.





Sharul Channa and Daniel Fernandes being interviewed by Anita Barar at SBS Hindi Radio, Melbourne Source: Amit Sarwal





Coming from a middle class family, Sharul says that it is true that people are becoming sensitive to jokes now and one has to be cautious of not hurting sentiments. She adds that sometimes, serious issues are better dealt when raised as part of joke.





'People can think over it and relate' she says.





Sharul Channa in action Source: Sharul Channa

















Sharul is married to a comedian that she says is a blessing. 'We fight over our jokes that who would keep what in our act", giggling Sharul says.





Sharul Channa (From Singapore) and Daniel Fernandes (From Mumbai, India) are in Melbourne as a part of Comedy Zone Asia group's performance in 30th Melbourne International Comedy Festival .

































