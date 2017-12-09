Shashi Kapoor - the most charming, funny and glamorous star of Indian Cinema

He made his hero entry with Yash Chopra ‘s Dharmputra (1961) in the time when Golden trio (Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor) of Golden age of cinema were ruling the scene. The film addressed the trauma, violence and dogmatism, which engulfed the masses after the partition of India.





Acting was a natural choice to him. He already had acted in Theatre in his father’s theatre company and had played child role for brother Raj Kapoor in Aag and Awara. He had also assisted Sunil Dutt for film Post Box 999.











THE HOUSEHOLDER [INDIA 1963] L-R, LEELA NAIDU, SHASHI KAPOOR Source: Mary Evans Picture Library











After few flops, when Shashi Kapoor eventually rose to stardom with ‘Jab Jab phool Khile’ , with his modest charm, he was already a heartthrob of many girls. His benevolent, pleasing and altruistic personality, and his acting and dancing skill (Which matched with brother Shammi Kapoor) attracted every producer director, which put him always in demand.





With the rise of multi-starrer productions, he became the most dependable second hero who would give his one hundred percent to the role and would never eye for stealing the limelight. Films like Deewar, Trshul, Kabhi Kabhi, Kala Pathar saw him playing second fiddle to superstar. He could easily fit in any multi-starrer without being shadowed by any bigger star presence.











SATYAM, SHIVAM, SUNDARAM: LOVE SUMBLIME [IND 1978] SHASHI KAPOOR, ZEENAT AMAN Date: 1978 Source: Mary Evans Picture Library











In the book, Shashi Kapoor: The Householder, the Star , writer Aseem Chhabra had quoted Ramesh Sippy saying : … "If Shashi had to play that role ( in Deewaar ) and be sincere to it, he had to underplay it... However, if he had tried to stand out as a performer and give the kind of performance that gives you stardom, he would not have done justice to the role... He did it right."…





And we all know how those calmly spoken magical four words ‘Mere pas maa hai’ in Deewar silenced Amitabh’s exasperated outburst.





Though he acted in pure commercial dance drama films yet his heart was set in meaningful cinema and theater. With his wife Jennifer, he established ‘Filmwalla’ and revived Prithvi theater.





Under Filmwalla, Indian cinema was gifted with films like Junoon, 36 Chowringhee Lane , Utsav, Kalyug and Vijeta.





With these films, he showed his acting skills and freed himself from regular dancing around the trees stuff. These films and theatre gave him the greatest joy.











May 10, 2015 file photo, Neetu and Karishma Kapoor when hen Shashi Kapoor was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in Mumbai, India. Source: AP











In an Interview on his visit to Vancouver, he narrated an interesting episode about his Film 36 Chowringhee Lane . He told that film couldn’t qualify for National Award as it was in English language, hence was placed in regional cinema category. On the other hand, when he wanted to send it for Academy Awards, it couldn’t qualify there too as it was in English language. With a laughter he told that in a way, he ended up being nowhere.





He acted in few films produced by Merchant-Ivory productions too like . The Householder, Shakespeare Wallah, Heat and Dust, which were directed by James Ivory .











Shashi Kapoor won National award for film ‘New Delhi’ where in he played the role of a Newspaper Editor.





He was last seen in Film ‘Muhafiz ’ (In Custody) playing the role of an aged poet. Om Puri, Sushma Seth and Shabana Azmi were his co-stars.





This film is often referred as must watch before you die. There has been an undisputed opinion that no one could have done justice to the role, the way Shashi Kapoor did.





Winner of National award for New Delhi Times as actor, National award for Junoon as producer and National Award - Special Jury Award for Muhafiz, he also won Filmfare supporting actor award for film- Deewar.





Filmfare honoured him with Life time Achievement Award in 2010.





Government of India in 2011 honoured him with the Padma Bhushan and in 2015 he was given the 2014 Dadasaheb Phalke Award , the highest award in Indian Cinema .









