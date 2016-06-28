SBS Hindi

"She sold her Property in India to buy an Australian Visa! Scams Exposed!

Scam- Community Worker Jasvinder Sidhu

Scam- Community Worker Jasvinder Sidhu Source: Getty Images

Published 28 June 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Reports have emerged of widespread corruption affecting Australia's skilled, 457 and student visa program. Jasvinder Sidhu who is well known for his social work in the Indian Community has exposed this scam. In this exclusive interview to SBS Hindi Jasvinder tells us about how he was being tried to be roped in by scammers....

