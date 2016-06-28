"She sold her Property in India to buy an Australian Visa! Scams Exposed!

Scam- Community Worker Jasvinder Sidhu Source: Getty Images
By Kumud Merani
Reports have emerged of widespread corruption affecting Australia's skilled, 457 and student visa program. Jasvinder Sidhu who is well known for his social work in the Indian Community has exposed this scam. In this exclusive interview to SBS Hindi Jasvinder tells us about how he was being tried to be roped in by scammers....
