SBS Hindi

Should Politicians face drug tests in Parliament?

SBS Hindi

Scott Morrison is not opposed to politicians being drug tested.

Scott Morrison is not opposed to politicians being drug tested. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 September 2019 at 3:51pm
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

The Morrison government is slowly losing its bid to impose random drug tests on welfare recipients after crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie raised new concerns about the lack of rehabilitation services linked to the plan Labor used the first sitting day - back after a five-week hiatus - to target the government on the state of the economy. The Senator also doubled down on calls to drug test politicians, too. It's something Nationals MP, Barnaby Joyce is also supportive of, saying politicians who use drugs shouldn't be allowed to vote.

Published 10 September 2019 at 3:51pm
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी