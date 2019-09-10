Should Politicians face drug tests in Parliament?

Scott Morrison is not opposed to politicians being drug tested. Source: AAP
Published 10 September 2019 at 3:51pm
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The Morrison government is slowly losing its bid to impose random drug tests on welfare recipients after crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie raised new concerns about the lack of rehabilitation services linked to the plan Labor used the first sitting day - back after a five-week hiatus - to target the government on the state of the economy. The Senator also doubled down on calls to drug test politicians, too. It's something Nationals MP, Barnaby Joyce is also supportive of, saying politicians who use drugs shouldn't be allowed to vote.
Published 10 September 2019 at 3:51pm
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share