Should Rio Olympics be postponed?

Published 20 May 2016 at 1:06pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Given the political instability that has rocked Brazil and the outbreak of Zika virus, questions are being raised from some quarters whether the Olympic games should be postponed, canceled or moved. Zika spreads through the Ades mosquito and in some cases has been found to be transmitted from a man to a woman via sex. Tune in to know more.
