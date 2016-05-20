SBS Hindi

Should Rio Olympics be postponed?

Should Olympics be postponed

Should Olympics be postponed Source: AAP/Kyodo

Published 20 May 2016 at 1:06pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Given the political instability that has rocked Brazil and the outbreak of Zika virus, questions are being raised from some quarters whether the Olympic games should be postponed, canceled or moved. Zika spreads through the Ades mosquito and in some cases has been found to be transmitted from a man to a woman via sex. Tune in to know more.

