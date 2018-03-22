SBS Hindi

'Shri 420' goes to Theatre Olympics

'Shri 420' play

Source: Adakar Theatre and Cultural Group/Facebook

Published 22 March 2018 at 6:23pm, updated 22 March 2018 at 7:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
'Shri 420' an Indian adaptation of Moliere's comedy play Tartuffe has been selected to be a part of the Theatre Olympics which for the first time is being hosted in India. This play is a production of the Sydney based Adakar Theatre and Cultural Group. We spoke to the team of 'Shri 420' before they left to take part in world's biggest international theatre festival. Tune in for this report...

