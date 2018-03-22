'Shri 420' goes to Theatre Olympics

Source: Adakar Theatre and Cultural Group/Facebook
Published 22 March 2018 at 6:23pm, updated 22 March 2018 at 7:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
'Shri 420' an Indian adaptation of Moliere's comedy play Tartuffe has been selected to be a part of the Theatre Olympics which for the first time is being hosted in India. This play is a production of the Sydney based Adakar Theatre and Cultural Group. We spoke to the team of 'Shri 420' before they left to take part in world's biggest international theatre festival. Tune in for this report...
