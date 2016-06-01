Shyamli Sinha : Champion of One Million View

Source: Shyamli Sinha
Published 1 June 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 21 June 2016 at 11:39pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Melbourne-based Bengali chef celebrating her love and passion for Indian/Bengali food in her adopted country. Shyamali Sinha was born and brought up in Kolkata and moved to Melbourne in 2011 with her husband. She has always had a passion for Bengali and Indian food, wanting to take it to a global audience and showing the world that Indian cuisine is more than just curry and butter chicken masala. And this was the main motivation behind her YouTube channel. She shares her Journey of success with Harita Mehta.
Published 1 June 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 21 June 2016 at 11:39pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share