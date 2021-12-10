Sikh community in regional Australia push for greater visibility

Published 10 December 2021 at 1:07pm, updated 10 December 2021 at 1:10pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
The benevolence of the Sikh community in Australia has been praised across the globe for their charity work during the Black Summer bushfires and the pandemic-related lockdowns in the country. Now, a Sikh community on the New South Wales-Victoria border is looking to raise funds for a new Gurdwara building in a bid to push their community to the next level.
