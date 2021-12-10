SBS Hindi

Sikh community in regional Australia push for greater visibility

SBS Hindi

gurdwara

Members of the Gurdwara in Albury (New South Wales-Victoria border). Source: SBS Dinham

Published 10 December 2021 at 1:07pm, updated 10 December 2021 at 1:10pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

The benevolence of the Sikh community in Australia has been praised across the globe for their charity work during the Black Summer bushfires and the pandemic-related lockdowns in the country. Now, a Sikh community on the New South Wales-Victoria border is looking to raise funds for a new Gurdwara building in a bid to push their community to the next level.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

