Sikh teen seeks Japanese citizenship

Gursewak Singh (front right) Source: SBS
It's one of the wealthiest nations in the world yet Japan rejects 99 per cent of the asylum applications it receives, leaving many applicants in limbo. Most asylum-seeker children born in Japan live without citizenship. Now, one teenager - Gursewak Singh is fighting for recognition. Tune in to this feature presented by Anita Barar
