Sikh teen seeks Japanese citizenship

Gursewak Singh (front right)

Gursewak Singh (front right)

Published 25 November 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 7:45pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's one of the wealthiest nations in the world yet Japan rejects 99 per cent of the asylum applications it receives, leaving many applicants in limbo. Most asylum-seeker children born in Japan live without citizenship. Now, one teenager - Gursewak Singh is fighting for recognition. Tune in to this feature presented by Anita Barar

Available in other languages
