SBS Hindi

Simplified tax arrangements for people working from home

SBS Hindi

How will businesses get tax relief from the Australian budget 2022-23

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 April 2020 at 1:50pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

It's expected millions who have left their offices will be able to claim the 80 cents per hour tax deduction for each hour of home work during the COVID-19 crisis - but will they choose the old or new tax method.

Published 13 April 2020 at 1:50pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
You can stay up to date on coronavirus in your language at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter




Visit the 
Fair Work Ombudsman
 website for information on your rights and responsibilities during the coronavirus outbreak.  

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you’re under stress and need emotional support, call 
Lifeline
 on 13 11 14 or 
Beyond Blue
 on 1300 22 4636 for 24 hour support. If you’re under 25, you can also call the 
Kids Helpline
 on 1800 55 1800 anytime for any reason.  

You can also ring the national 
Translating and Interpreting Service
 on 1800 131 450 for language support to help you reach your desired support agencies.

 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024