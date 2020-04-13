Simplified tax arrangements for people working from home

You can stay up to date on coronavirus in your language at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Visit the Fair Work Ombudsman website for information on your rights and responsibilities during the coronavirus outbreak.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you’re under stress and need emotional support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 for 24 hour support. If you’re under 25, you can also call the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 anytime for any reason.





You can also ring the national Translating and Interpreting Service on 1800 131 450 for language support to help you reach your desired support agencies.











