Singer Kailash Kher Supports New Singers

Kailash Kher Source: Flickr- Shreyank Gupta
Published 30 January 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 4:28pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Popular Folk and Sufi singer Kailash Kher is now helping other young aspirants to get a break in singing. Kailash believes that the Art of music cannot be pursued with the sole goal of acquiring material wealth. He is of the firm opinion that Music and Art are a pursuit in themselves. He says, in an era when artists are endeavouring to promote their own sons, Kailash wishes to promote the truly deserving singers.Tune in to hear this interview by Vivek Asri.
