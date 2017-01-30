SBS Hindi

Singer Kailash Kher Supports New Singers

SBS Hindi

Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher Source: Flickr- Shreyank Gupta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 January 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 4:28pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Popular Folk and Sufi singer Kailash Kher is now helping other young aspirants to get a break in singing. Kailash believes that the Art of music cannot be pursued with the sole goal of acquiring material wealth. He is of the firm opinion that Music and Art are a pursuit in themselves. He says, in an era when artists are endeavouring to promote their own sons, Kailash wishes to promote the truly deserving singers.Tune in to hear this interview by Vivek Asri.

Published 30 January 2017 at 3:46pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 4:28pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023