Sky's The Limit?

Proposed 'Sky Mile Tower' Source: Kohn Pedersen Fox
Published 11 August 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 16 August 2016 at 4:46am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to media reports a sky-scrapper is being planned in Tokyo which could be a Mile high. The 'Sky Mile Tower' will be almost double the height of the current tallest building in the world Burj Khalifa. It is planned to be built by 2045. But how high high can humans go given today's technology and what are the challenges in doing so? We spoke to noted architect Siddharth Sharma to know more...
