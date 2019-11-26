SBS Hindi

Sleep deprivation affecting more than half of Australians

Pw tsis txaus yuav ua rau koj tsis tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo thiab muaj teeb meem rau koj lub neej raws li tau muaj cov kev tshawb tshiab qhia (Supplied) Source: Supplied

Published 26 November 2019 at 3:47pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
There is a potentially deadly issue impacting more than half of Australians, and eroding our quality of life, relationships and economy. Health professionals are urging us to make improving sleep a priority or face serious consequences.

