Small Business: Aptitude or heriditary?

Sachin Sharma, the Managing Director | Head of Business Coaching, and also the Founding President, International Federation of Indian Subcontinent Entrepreneurs says that entrepreneurship is the ultimate way to leverage Other People's time. He says that Entrepreneurship Development has become his Mission.











Sachin Sharma Source: Sachin Sharma





Unemployment is rising... Every year, many smart and intelligent people complete their studies and join the queue for job.





While jobs are becoming harder and shorter, one has to run its own career.



They can easily become Job Creators but only few choose that path!





Sachin says that it is a myth that not everyone can run his or her own business. He says, learning the skills of business is an investment of time, energy and your brain.





He adds that one needs the fire within to even consider starting up your own business. By having the right tools and the desire/ability to utilise the right resources, there is potential for everyone to create their own business.





***









