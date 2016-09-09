SBS Hindi

Small Business: Being a Freelance Architect

A designed home

A designed home Source: Lalit Mittal

Published 9 September 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 28 September 2016 at 12:48am
By Anita Barar
Although the profession of architecture is very creative and rewarding giving satisfaction for the creative work but in Australia, to practice as architect is quite challenging as the labour is quite expensive. Anita barar speaks with Lalit Mittal about the challenges and how to deal with those.

Lalit Mittal says that because most people prefer to go for project home as they are design and construct and taking away the hassle of approval etc, hence they cost less.

He says that the other challenges which architect face is that

often people dont know what architect do and how they can add value to their home, save money by good design, less variations.

Mr. Lalit adds that although the profession of architecture is very creative unfortunately, the creative part is 10% remaining 90% is paperwork. The architect is buried under the long checklist from the council, you have to tick boxes. The amount of paperwork and support documents required to be submitted is simple bureaucracy. All the creative work is buried under the paperwork.

So how should an architect look after the business?

Lalit Mittal advises that one should keep the overheads low, liaise with consenting authorities. One should try to manage accounting, marketing, networking, design, document, reports, statements etc by self to avoid expenses.

Mr. Mittal adds that this business has rewards in its own ways. He says that one can have flexible working hours, which may not happen with other businesses.

In the end he adds that like any creative work of art like poetry, painting and sculpture, inspite of all the hard work, when your project is completed and appreciated by the user and viewer, it is most rewarding!

 

