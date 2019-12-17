Small businesses struggling to survive, Ombudsman concerned

Making coffee in a coffee shop Source: AAP
Published 17 December 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Sonia Lal
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
The Small Business Ombudsman is concerned consumers are not spending enough money -leaving some small businesses struggling to survive. This comes after the federal government announced it is slashing the size of its budget surplus by close to $22 billion across four years owing to a slowing economy. Listen to this report.
Published 17 December 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Sonia Lal
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share