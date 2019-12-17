SBS Hindi

Small businesses struggling to survive, Ombudsman concerned

SBS Hindi

a migrant coffee shop owner

Making coffee in a coffee shop Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Sonia Lal
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

The Small Business Ombudsman is concerned consumers are not spending enough money -leaving some small businesses struggling to survive. This comes after the federal government announced it is slashing the size of its budget surplus by close to $22 billion across four years owing to a slowing economy. Listen to this report.

Published 17 December 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Sonia Lal
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024