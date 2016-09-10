SBS Hindi

Small State Investors making Big investments in Share Markets

Published 10 September 2016 at 9:41pm, updated 15 September 2016 at 4:09pm
By Pallavi Jain
According to a report in Business Standard investors from small states are making big investments in share markets with states like Telangana, Mizoram and Manipur adding maximum number of investors in percentage terms in the past one year. The report says that a 16 per cent growth in investor accounts has been seen in states like Telangana Mizoram, and Manipur. We spoke to eminent economist from Phd Chamber of Commerce in India Dr S.P.Sharma to know more.

