SBS Hindi

Social Media Murder Society

SBS Hindi

Film Social Media Murder Society

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2019 at 6:17pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Have you ever pondered on the effects of social media on your life and the consequences of posting thoughtlessly on facebook and other social media platforms? "Social Media Murder Society", is a film which is an eye-opener on this subject. We spoke with Dr Abhishek Shukla the Indian-Australian Director and writer of this film. Tune in to find out more.

Published 10 January 2019 at 6:17pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी