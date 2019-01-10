Source: Supplied
Published 10 January 2019 at 6:17pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Have you ever pondered on the effects of social media on your life and the consequences of posting thoughtlessly on facebook and other social media platforms? "Social Media Murder Society", is a film which is an eye-opener on this subject. We spoke with Dr Abhishek Shukla the Indian-Australian Director and writer of this film. Tune in to find out more.
