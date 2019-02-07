Social media platforms urged to do more to prevent online abuse

On Safer Internet Day, Communications Minister Senator Mitch Fifield has a clear message about the need to stamp out cyber abuse.





"We should all treat each other with respect online. The ordinary normal rules that apply in the physical world should also apply in the online world."





At Clifton Hill Primary School, students are in a virtual classroom, learning the four Rs of online safety - respect, responsibility, resilience and reasoning.





11-year-old Leo Buckle says it's a matter avoiding harmful material.





"The fact that there's everything on the internet. There are not just the good things there are also bad things so you just want to stick to the good things."





The importance of teaching e-safety to students has been highlighted by figures showing one in four has been contacted by a stranger online and one in five has experienced some form of cyberbullying.





Grade sixer Siobhan Dockray is aware of the potential dangers.





" I haven't had any big things come up but I have heard about other people who have had tough situations involving the internet and bullying online."





The e-Safety Commissioner's office receives 140 reports of inappropriate content every day





Commissioner Julie Inman Grant says technology companies need to do more to stamp it out.





"Their role should be doing the risk assessment, knowing what's likely to go wrong and building the safety protections into the development process before they go to market. Rather than retrofitting safety protections after the damage has been done."





And it seems no-one is immune.





Polar adventurer Jade Hameister is the youngest person ever to ski to both North and South Poles.





She was bombarded with derogatory messages online from men telling her to get back in the kitchen and make them a sandwich.





The 17-year-old responded when she reached the end of one of her marathon treks.





"I decided to get a sandwich from the kitchen tent and take a photo to post on my Instagram account. I posted it on Instagram with the following comment ' For all those men who made comments telling me to make them a sandwich, I made you a sandwich, ham and cheese, now ski 37 days and 600 kilometres to the South Pole and you can eat it (laughter)."





It's a day when "eat your words" is very much the message to the internet trolls.





Indian Australian Tanvi Mor works as HR manager.



