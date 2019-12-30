SBS Hindi

Solar panel gardens to beat rising power prices

The Community Power Agency wants to see solar gardens across the country.

The Community Power Agency wants to see solar gardens across the country.

Published 30 December 2019 at 11:30am
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Vivek Kumar
As temperatures soar this summer, many people will be trying to keep the cost of their electricity bills down. Solar energy can be a cheaper alternative, but for people living in apartments or renting, it isn't always an option. A new campaign is calling for solar gardens to fix the problem.

