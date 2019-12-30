Solar panel gardens to beat rising power prices

The Community Power Agency wants to see solar gardens across the country. Source: The Community Power Agency
Published 30 December 2019 at 11:30am
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
As temperatures soar this summer, many people will be trying to keep the cost of their electricity bills down. Solar energy can be a cheaper alternative, but for people living in apartments or renting, it isn't always an option. A new campaign is calling for solar gardens to fix the problem.
