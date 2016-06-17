SBS Hindi

Soothing Sanskrit Songs

Available in other languages

Harita Mehta spoke to Mr. Rajendra Bhave and his wife Mrs. Sarita Bhave, they translate and sing songs in Sanskrit. It is their humble effort to make Sanskrit popular among our society. The couple has won many prizes for the same.

