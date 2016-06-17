Soothing Sanskrit Songs

Source: Rajendra Bhave
Published 17 June 2016 at 5:36pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 9:56pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Harita Mehta spoke to Mr. Rajendra Bhave and his wife Mrs. Sarita Bhave, they translate and sing songs in Sanskrit. It is their humble effort to make Sanskrit popular among our society. The couple has won many prizes for the same.
