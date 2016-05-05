SBS Hindi

Soothing Sound of Raag Bhim Palasi

Relaxing afternoon

Relax With Raag Bhim Palasi Source: Flickr

Published 5 May 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 5 May 2016 at 7:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Raag Bhim Palasi is one of the most ancient Raagas. Though the name sounds cumbersome, this melody is most soothing and relaxing. It's a melody that is best heard during a hot steamy afternoon. It can actually have a cooling effect on the body and mind.Many Hindi songs have been based on Raag Bhim Palasi- Nainon mein Badra Chaaye or Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho...Dr Madhvi Mohindra tells us about the soothing effect of Bhim Palasi.

