Soothing Sound of Raag Bhim Palasi

Published 5 May 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 5 May 2016 at 7:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Raag Bhim Palasi is one of the most ancient Raagas. Though the name sounds cumbersome, this melody is most soothing and relaxing. It's a melody that is best heard during a hot steamy afternoon. It can actually have a cooling effect on the body and mind.Many Hindi songs have been based on Raag Bhim Palasi- Nainon mein Badra Chaaye or Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho...Dr Madhvi Mohindra tells us about the soothing effect of Bhim Palasi.
