South Asian Theatre Festival

A scene from the Bangla Play "Time Machine"

A scene from the Bangla Play "Time Machine" Source: Supplied by Nautanki

Published 14 November 2016 at 1:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

South Asian Theatre Festival is first of its kind to in NSW. Nautanki Theatre is working with local organisations who have been staging plays in language for several years. The Co-ordiantor of Nautanki Neel Bannerjee tells us more about this festival and his concept of not 'selling" artistic endeavour but creating artistic appreciation!In it's maiden venture the festival will showcase three plays back to back with one being in Marathi and the others in Bangla and Tamil.

