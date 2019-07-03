South Australia approves 498 occupations for 2019-20

The program opened on July 3 with a total of 275 occupations available for applicants residing offshore or in South Australia.





“An additional 223 occupations are available on the Supplementary Skilled List (SSL). SSL occupations are available to four categories of applicants who have demonstrated a strong commitment to South Australia or are high calibre applicants,” the Immigration South Australia said.





The four categories mentioned above include:





International graduates of South Australia

Skilled applicants who have worked in the State for the last 12 months

Applicants who have an immediate family member permanently residing in South Australia for 24 months or more.

An applicant with high points.

If an applicant has 80 points (including state nomination points) on the Department of Home Affairs points test, he or she may be able to access additional occupations.





According to the department, this category enables the State to continue to attract high calibre applicants (high levels of English, considerable work experience and higher qualification levels).





The points requirement for the ICT occupations (with an ACS skills assessment) has been increased.





The applicants for ICT occupations are required to have a minimum of 75 points on the Department of Home Affair’s points test.











“Applicants in the International graduates of South Australia or the currently working in South Australia categories are only required to have 65 points for ICT occupations,” the department said.





According to immigration expert Chaman Preet, there are not many significant changes in the occupation list from the last year, however, the conditions have been designed to push more migrants to go to regional areas.





'Applicants in some occupations like finance manager, hairdresser or accountants could apply for SA nominations after working for 12 months in the state. Now, a new requirement has been introduced. These graduates will have to work in the regional areas for at least six months to be eligible for the state nominations,' Chaman Preet said.





The complete list can be accessed here .





Applications for state nomination opened on Wednesday 3 July 2019.





