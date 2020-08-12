South Australia says it has been advised of a limited number of interim allocation places for the State’s General Skilled and Business Migration program for 2020/21.





Highlights:

South Australia says it has received a small number of interim allocation places.

Applicants with critical skills to fight COVID-19 will be given priority.

Experts believe the country's overall migration could be impacted.

In a statement published on its website, the Immigration SA says, “Given the limited number of available nominations, South Australia’s program requirements and application processes for the General Skilled and Business programs are currently being finalised, with a view to applications being open in late August 2020.”





Adelaide, November 20, 2019. Source: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes





Migration experts believe this is going to affect temporary visa holders and students adversely.





Melbourne-based migration expert Chaman Preet says the students who are completing courses, subclass 485 visa holders and other visa holders will face the heat.





Who will benefit from the changes, listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO South Australia receives 'a limited number of places' for general skilled migration SBS Hindi 12/08/2020 06:44 Play







“These changes will definitely impact everyone. Very early on the department had announced that the net migration level in 2020-21 is expected to remain around 36,000 seats which include 190, 191, 491 and Employer-Sponsored Visas too. It is the lowest in 40 years.”





Immigration SA says only high-quality applications within the Business Innovation and Investment Program, with those who have already lodged an ‘Intention to Apply’ will be given priority consideration.











South Australia will give priority to applicants who can assist in supporting the state’s response to the COVID19 pandemic and who have skills critical to economic recovery.





“Applicants critical to supporting South Australia’s response to the COVID19 pandemic, including individuals providing critical or specialist medical services, critical skills required to maintain the supply of essential goods and services; or delivering services in sectors critical to Australia’s economic recovery,” reads the statement.





Source: Getty Images





Chaman Preet believes this is going to be a general trend across all the states.





“Only South Australia has announced, but migration bodies have been told that similar directives have been given to all the states. So other states will also follow the same line, in my opinion,” says Ms Preet.











Australia has recorded a significant decrease of 66 per cent in the number of invites issued for Skilled Independent visa in 2019-20 compared to the previous year.





Compared to 22,920 invites issued for Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189) in 2018-19, only 7,720 invites were issued in the last financial year.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.



















