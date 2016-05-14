SBS Hindi

South Australia to consider nuclear waste dump

A woman protesting against the construction of a nuclear waste facility in South Australia

A woman protesting against the construction of a nuclear waste facility in South Australia

Published 14 May 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 7:35am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's a firm recommendation on a divisive issue - a storage facility for international nuclear waste in remote South Australia. And an opportunity Premier Jay Weatherill says could offer significant benefits.

 

The report says a waste facility could raise more than $100 billion for the state, create 1,500 permanent jobs, and up to 5,000 during the 25-year construction process.

 

Royal Commissioner Kevin Scarce says environmental and safety risks have also been taken into consideration.

Some of the factors that have shaped its final recommendations are environmental - the state's stable geology - low seismic activity and vast expanses of land with very low population density.

 

And though no site for the project has yet been earmarked, some Traditional Owners and environmental groups are voicing their opposition.

 

Craig Wilkins from The Conservation Council of South Australia, believes the waste facility is unnecessary.

Both the Premier and the Royal Commissioner are making it clear that public support is an important next step, but taking it to a vote has been ruled out.

 

Extensive public consultations are expected before a final decision is made by the year's end.

 

 

