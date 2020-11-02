SBS Hindi

Special help for multicultural people with disabilities

SBS Hindi

Doctors Visiting a Patient

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2020 at 10:39am, updated 5 November 2020 at 4:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW (MDAA) runs a Community Connectors Program to support people from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse and Non-English Speaking Backgrounds to access the National Disability Insurance Scheme and a range of other services. Gurpreet Kaur elaborates on the services provided and the way to access them.

Published 3 November 2020 at 10:39am, updated 5 November 2020 at 4:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association helps people from Multicultural backgrounds with a disability, as well as their family and carers to understand their rights.
  • Assists you to access the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS)
  • These services are available only to permanent residents, people with a disability who are under 65 years of age and have a permanent disability.
Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association- (MDAA) aims to promote, protect and secure the rights and interests of people with a disability, and their families and carers, with particular focus on culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD)/ non-English speaking background (NESB). They envisage a society where everyone, regardless of background or disability feels welcomed, included and supported. 

 
Woman and carer
Source: Getty Images/SoumenNath


The MDAA has set up a new project, Community Connector Project. 

Advertisement
Gurpreet Kaur is a Community Connector Project Officer who speaks Hindi as well as Punjabi.

She advises, "MDAA supports and advocates for people with disabilities, their families and carers, especially those from ethnically diverse backgrounds. I am a part of the new project Community connector project. 

"We provide free support for people and children with a permanent disability or special needs who are not yet connected to NDIS, need more support in using their existing NDIS plan or would like to make appeals/reviews to their plan."

MDAA Activities
Source: Supplied


Community Connectors can be contacted:

Toll Free: 1800 629 072 Phone: 9891 6400 Fax: 9897 9402

Address 10-12 Hutchinson Street Granville NSW 2142

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
NSW,
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Northern Territory
ACT
Tasmania


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'