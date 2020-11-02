Special help for multicultural people with disabilities

Highlights The Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association helps people from Multicultural backgrounds with a disability, as well as their family and carers to understand their rights.

Assists you to access the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS)

These services are available only to permanent residents, people with a disability who are under 65 years of age and have a permanent disability.

Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association- (MDAA) aims to promote, protect and secure the rights and interests of people with a disability, and their families and carers, with particular focus on culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD)/ non-English speaking background (NESB). They envisage a society where everyone, regardless of background or disability feels welcomed, included and supported.





Source: Getty Images/SoumenNath





The MDAA has set up a new project, Community Connector Project.





Advertisement

Gurpreet Kaur is a Community Connector Project Officer who speaks Hindi as well as Punjabi.





She advises, "MDAA supports and advocates for people with disabilities, their families and carers, especially those from ethnically diverse backgrounds. I am a part of the new project Community connector project.





"We provide free support for people and children with a permanent disability or special needs who are not yet connected to NDIS, need more support in using their existing NDIS plan or would like to make appeals/reviews to their plan."





Source: Supplied





Community Connectors can be contacted:





Toll Free: 1800 629 072 Phone: 9891 6400 Fax: 9897 9402





Address 10-12 Hutchinson Street Granville NSW 2142





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus



