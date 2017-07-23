Special Recipe: Khasta Matar Mathree

Cooking time 25 minutes. Makes about 15 to 20 pieces.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup green peas
• 3 green chilies
• 1-1/2 cup Maida (plain flour)
• 2 tabs fresh coriander leaves chopped
• ½ tsp coarsely ground Kai Mirch (black pepper)
• ½ tsp Zeera (cumin seeds)
• ¼ tsp Ajwain (celery seeds)
• Salt to taste
• ¼ cup oil for the dough
• Oil for frying
Method
Place the peas and the green chilies in a blender and grind coarsely. Place the Maida in a mixing bowl. Add all the spices and the coarsely ground peas/chili mixture. Add water in small quantity at a time and make stiff dough. Let the dough rest for 15 minutes.
Divide the dough into 2 equal parts and make a ball of each. Roll out each ball into a thin round shape and use a heart shaped biscuit cutter to cut out the Mathris. Repeat the process with the 2nd ball. The remaining dough can be rolled again and more Mathris made.
Deep fry till golden brown on both sides. Remove and place on a paper towel to remove any extra oil. When cooled, store in a glass jar.
Serve with a cup of tea or coffee.