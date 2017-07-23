Special Recipe: Khasta Matar Mathree

Cooking time 25 minutes. Makes about 15 to 20 pieces.





Ingredients:



• 1 cup green peas



• 3 green chilies



• 1-1/2 cup Maida (plain flour)



• 2 tabs fresh coriander leaves chopped



• ½ tsp coarsely ground Kai Mirch (black pepper)



• ½ tsp Zeera (cumin seeds)



• ¼ tsp Ajwain (celery seeds)



• Salt to taste



• ¼ cup oil for the dough



• Oil for frying





Source: Supplied





Method

Place the peas and the green chilies in a blender and grind coarsely. Place the Maida in a mixing bowl. Add all the spices and the coarsely ground peas/chili mixture. Add water in small quantity at a time and make stiff dough. Let the dough rest for 15 minutes.





Divide the dough into 2 equal parts and make a ball of each. Roll out each ball into a thin round shape and use a heart shaped biscuit cutter to cut out the Mathris. Repeat the process with the 2nd ball. The remaining dough can be rolled again and more Mathris made.





Source: Supplied





Deep fry till golden brown on both sides. Remove and place on a paper towel to remove any extra oil. When cooled, store in a glass jar.





