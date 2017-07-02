SBS Hindi

Special Recipe: Muniri Balls

Muniri Balls

Muniri Balls Source: Supplied by Promila Gupta

Published 2 July 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 2 July 2017 at 3:13pm
By Kumud Merani
Special recipe of Muniri balls prepared by Promila Gupta. Have a look.

Cooking time 30 to 35 minutes. Makes about 15 to 20 Balls.

Muniri Balls
Source: Supplied


Ingredients:
• 1 cup Mung beans
• 2 tabs Til (sesame seeds)
• 2 tabs desiccated coconut
• 2 green cardamoms
• 1 cup Gur (jaggery)
• 2 tabs Atta flour
• ½ cup rice flour
• Oil for deep frying

Muniri Balls
Source: Supplied


Method

Dry roast the Mung beans. Mix roasted beans, Til, green cardamom and coconut and grind them together into a powder.

Mix Gur in a pan with 2 tabs water. When the Gur has dissolved fully, sieve the solution to remove any lumps etc. Mix in the ground Mung beans mixture and make stiff dough. When the dough has cooled, divide the dough into about 15 to 20 equal parts and make a ball of each portion.

Prepare a thick batter of Atta flour and rice flour. Dip each ball in the batter and deep fry all balls to a golden brown colour. Serve with a cup of tea or coffee.

