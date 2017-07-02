Special Recipe: Muniri Balls

Cooking time 30 to 35 minutes. Makes about 15 to 20 Balls.





Source: Supplied





Ingredients:



• 1 cup Mung beans



• 2 tabs Til (sesame seeds)



• 2 tabs desiccated coconut



• 2 green cardamoms



• 1 cup Gur (jaggery)



• 2 tabs Atta flour



• ½ cup rice flour



• Oil for deep frying





Source: Supplied





Method





Dry roast the Mung beans. Mix roasted beans, Til, green cardamom and coconut and grind them together into a powder.





Mix Gur in a pan with 2 tabs water. When the Gur has dissolved fully, sieve the solution to remove any lumps etc. Mix in the ground Mung beans mixture and make stiff dough. When the dough has cooled, divide the dough into about 15 to 20 equal parts and make a ball of each portion.



