Special Recipe: Mushroom Balls

MUSHROOM BALLS





Ingredients





Mushrooms Chopped- 120 gms





Grated boiled Eggs 2





Oil 2 Tbs





Plain Flour - 2 Tbs





Milk- 1/4 cup





Onion Chopped 1





Green Chill 1





Green Coriander 2 Tabs





Salt & Pepper to taste





For Coating





bread crumbs - 1cup





Egg with water 1 cup





Method





Heat oil in a Pan , Add PlainFflour till light brown then add Milk, Cook till it becomes thick. Add all the other Ingredients. Mix Well, Make Small balls or Kebabs Shapes





First Dip in Egg Mixture then in Bread Crumbs and Shallow fry till brown both Sides





Serve Hot with Mint Chutney









