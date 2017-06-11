SBS Hindi

Special Recipe: Mushroom Balls

SBS Hindi

Mushroom Balls

Mushroom Balls Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 June 2017 at 6:26pm, updated 11 June 2017 at 6:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This week, SBS Hindi presents an interesting recipe of Mushroom Balls. These crunchy balls are a perfect match for your evening tea. Try this recipe prepared by Promila. Kumud Merani presents this tasty story. Take a listen and read…

Published 11 June 2017 at 6:26pm, updated 11 June 2017 at 6:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
MUSHROOM BALLS

Mushroom Balls
Source: Supplied


Ingredients

Mushrooms Chopped- 120 gms

Grated boiled Eggs        2

Oil                                     2 Tbs

Plain Flour -                     2 Tbs

Milk-                                 1/4 cup

Onion Chopped               1

Green Chill                       1

Green Coriander             2 Tabs

Salt & Pepper to taste

Mushroom Balls
Source: Supplied
 

For Coating

bread crumbs - 1cup

Egg with water 1 cup

mushroom balls
Source: Supplied


Method

Heat oil in a Pan , Add PlainFflour till light brown then add Milk, Cook till it becomes thick. Add all the other Ingredients. Mix Well, Make Small balls  or Kebabs   Shapes

First Dip in Egg Mixture then in Bread Crumbs and Shallow fry till brown both Sides

mushroom balls
Source: Supplied


Serve Hot with Mint Chutney

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023