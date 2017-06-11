Special Recipe: Mushroom Balls

MUSHROOM BALLS
Ingredients
Mushrooms Chopped- 120 gms
Grated boiled Eggs 2
Oil 2 Tbs
Plain Flour - 2 Tbs
Milk- 1/4 cup
Onion Chopped 1
Green Chill 1
Green Coriander 2 Tabs
Salt & Pepper to taste
For Coating
bread crumbs - 1cup
Egg with water 1 cup
Method
Heat oil in a Pan , Add PlainFflour till light brown then add Milk, Cook till it becomes thick. Add all the other Ingredients. Mix Well, Make Small balls or Kebabs Shapes
First Dip in Egg Mixture then in Bread Crumbs and Shallow fry till brown both Sides
Serve Hot with Mint Chutney