Specialised dairy offers a lifeline to rescued camels

Michelle Phillips tending to the camels on her farm in the Upper Hunter Valley. Source: SBS News, Jennifer Scherer
Published 4 November 2019 at 3:18pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
First brought to Australia in the 19th century from India and Afghanistan, it’s estimated that there are now about a million wild camels across the country. In an effort to control numbers, hundreds of thousands are culled each year, but an Australian camel farmer is aiming to change negative perceptions of the animals, and their milk.
Published 4 November 2019 at 3:18pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share