Springtime Health Tips to Help You Tune into the Season

Two women riding bikes

Spring exercise Source: Pixabay/Musingvitality Public Domain

Published 12 September 2016 at 6:16pm, updated 13 September 2016 at 8:17am
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

As winter turns to spring and the days grow longer, it's the perfect time to consider how you can lead a healthier lifestyle. But we don't all have the time, energy or desire to commit to running a marathon or climbing mountains. Here are some simple health tips from Dr. Alap Antani for spring that almost anyone could choose to adopt.

