Sri Krishna Janamashtami celebrated with fanfare in Melbourne

Sri Krishna Janamashtami

Sri Krishna Janamashtami

Published 27 August 2016 at 11:36am, updated 27 August 2016 at 11:45am
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

Chinmaya Mission Melbourne celebrated the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janamashtami on 26th August 2016 at the Springvale Town Hall in Melbourne.

Chinmaya Mission Melbourne celebrated the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janamashtami on 26th August 2016 at the Springvale Town Hall in Melbourne.



The event was attended by more than 1000 people and SBS Hindi broadcast it Live on Facebook.



To know more about the relevance of Sri Krishna Janamashtami, teachings of Bhagvad Gita, challenges in organising an event like this in Australia, interest of second generation Indian-Australians in Indian culture, and how to make such events popular among children, listen to AMit Sarwal’s conversation with Swami Aparokshananda and members of the Chinmaya Mission committee (Pyarelal Chabadia and Rishi Bhatia) and volunteers (Shubham Bhaskar and Akhila).

Swami Aparokshananda
Swami Aparokshananda Source: Chinmaya Mission Melbourne




 

