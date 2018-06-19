SBS Hindi

SSCAFF 2018: Arts & film festival for cross-cultural collaboration

SBS Hindi

SSCAFF 2018

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 June 2018 at 3:34pm, updated 19 June 2018 at 5:03pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

In its sixth year, Satrangi Seven Colors Arts & Film Festival (SSCAFF) 2018 is continuing its efforts to promote cultural diversity through the platform of creative arts, performing arts and filmmaking.

Published 19 June 2018 at 3:34pm, updated 19 June 2018 at 5:03pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
SSCAFF 2018 is a week long festival, starting on June 23rd till June 29th.

Festival Director Noel Nawal Moudgil told SBS Hindi that the festival aims to spread intercultural awareness and community harmony through films and art performances throughout the week.

SSCAFF 2018
Source: Supplied


This year festival will run with three themes interlinked via performing arts.

SSCAFF 2018
Source: Supplied


Nawal Moudgil explains that he has tried to weave Indian, Australian Indigenous and Greek art for this year’s festival.

recovered_a350fae692b5925d1da86044bda20d98.jpg


He says this festival aims at strengthening music, film & cultural ties between Australian multicultural societies.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground