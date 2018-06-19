SSCAFF 2018: Arts & film festival for cross-cultural collaboration

SSCAFF 2018 is a week long festival, starting on June 23rd till June 29th.





Festival Director Noel Nawal Moudgil told SBS Hindi that the festival aims to spread intercultural awareness and community harmony through films and art performances throughout the week.





This year festival will run with three themes interlinked via performing arts.





Nawal Moudgil explains that he has tried to weave Indian, Australian Indigenous and Greek art for this year’s festival.









