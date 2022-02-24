SBS Hindi

State of emergency declared for Ukraine; Australia introduces sanctions on Russia

Vehículos blindados rusos en la estación de tren de la región de Rostov, Rusia, 23 de febrero de 2022.

Vehículos blindados rusos en la estación de tren de la región de Rostov, Rusia, 23 de febrero de 2022. Source: AAP Image/EPA/STRINGER

Published 24 February 2022 at 2:33pm
By Natasha Kaul
Leaders around the world are anxiously waiting to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin will send troops deeper into Ukraine. Criticising Russia's action, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia and the West would stand up for liberal democracy. Australia has also committed to fast-track visa applications for Ukrainians trying to flee to family here, saying those applications will be assessed as a matter of urgency.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

