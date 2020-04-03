'Stay at home' challenge by Aussie Indian singer goes worldwide

Melbourne-based singer Kunal Mehta posted a challenge on Facebook that caught the eye of the staying-at-home netizens. It soon became a trend.





“I initially tagged seven of my friends and asked them to post a song with a powerful message appealing to people to stay at home. I asked my friends to tag another seven,” he told SBS Hindi.





A professional singer and musician, Kunal is also a health worker sho says he values the power of staying at home during this crisis.





“At the moment, staying at home means saving lives. If you stay home and maintain the social distance, you can save lives. This is the message I am trying to spread,” he said.





Kunal Mehta Source: Supplied





The band he plays with has been unable to perform because of the social distancing restrictions introduced by the Australian government.





Instead, he has now posted a song with a message and tagged seven of his friends. The message attracted other artists, and soon the videos started pouring in.







“I was overwhelmed with the support. Singers from as young as 12 years up to 78 years old responded gracefully," he said.





"Artists from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth posted on social media tagging their friends. People from different parts of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the US took up the challenge. And it’s still going on.”











Many of the messages posted are of love and care to motivate people staying home and do something creative.











Brisbane-based Mayur Gupta writes there is only so much that we can do to try stopping this global crisis.





“We don’t know how long this pandemic is going to terrorise us and I wish for everyone to be safe so please do not leave your houses, maintain your regular hygiene practices and keep social distancing for the time being for the safety of yourself, your family and other people around you,” he posted along with his video.











