"Stem cells have the ability to repair any damaged organ"

Published 1 August 2018 at 5:50pm, updated 1 August 2018 at 5:53pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
"MS (Multiple Sclerosis) is the most common acquired chronic neurological disease affecting young adults, often diagnosed between the ages of 20 to 40 and, in Australia, affects three times more women than men," according to the MS Research Australia website. "There is no known single cause of MS, but many genetic and environmental factors have been shown to contribute to its development," says the website. To know more about this disease we spoke to Indian-Australian scientist, Varda Sardesai, who is a stem cell biologist. Varda has a Bachelor’s degree from Goa University and a Master’s from Manipal University. Varda also graduated with a Master of Philosophy from the University of Queensland where her thesis focused on understanding the biology of stem cells harvested from the placenta. She is currently researching on stem cells in Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Using rodent models, her research is designed to understand how the repair capabilities of the brain are compromised in MS, and with certain treatments, how these stem cells grow and develop into cells that are needed to prevent the symptoms seen in MS. Varda is hoping that her current research on MS will help us improve our knowledge of the disease in order to improve current MS therapies.
